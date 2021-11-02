A member of Mine Action Training Kosovo places an explosive detonator during a MAT Kosovo range day outside Dakovica/Gjakovë, Kosovo, on Feb. 11, 2021. Testing detonators in a controlled environment safely prepares MAT Kosovo students for experiences they can expect to have in a real-world scenario. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6520291
|VIRIN:
|210211-Z-TN401-1047
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.07 MB
|Location:
|DAKOVICA/GJAKOVE, ZZ
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|3
This work, KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo
