KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo

Students with Mine Action Training Kosovo test explosive detonators during a MAT Kosovo range day outside Dakovica/Gjakovë, Kosovo, on Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. Soldiers with the 702nd Ordnance Company, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and MAT Kosovo hope to work together to create an environment free of unexploded ordnance in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.15.2021 Location: DAKOVICA/GJAKOVE, ZZ