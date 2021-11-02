Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo

    KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo

    DAKOVICA/GJAKOVE, KOSOVO

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Students with Mine Action Training Kosovo test explosive detonators during a MAT Kosovo range day outside Dakovica/Gjakovë, Kosovo, on Feb. 11, 2021. U.S. Soldiers with the 702nd Ordnance Company, Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, and MAT Kosovo hope to work together to create an environment free of unexploded ordnance in Kosovo. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.15.2021 08:57
    Photo ID: 6520292
    VIRIN: 210211-Z-TN401-1117
    Resolution: 3456x2158
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: DAKOVICA/GJAKOVE, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    This work, KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo, by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo

    Soldier
    Regional Command East
    EOD
    KFOR 28

