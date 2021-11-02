KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo

1st Lt. Taylor Firn, platoon leader of the 702nd Ordnance Company, attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, inspects the results of an explosive detonator demonstration during a Mine Action Training Kosovo range day outside Dakovica/Gjakovë, Kosovo, on Feb. 11, 2021. MAT Kosovo practiced low-ordering techniques. A process by which the original high-explosive is burned away and rendered useless. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)

