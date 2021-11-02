1st Lt. Taylor Firn, platoon leader of the 702nd Ordnance Company, attached to Regional Command-East, Kosovo Force, inspects the results of an explosive detonator demonstration during a Mine Action Training Kosovo range day outside Dakovica/Gjakovë, Kosovo, on Feb. 11, 2021. MAT Kosovo practiced low-ordering techniques. A process by which the original high-explosive is burned away and rendered useless. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Jonathan Perdelwitz)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2021 08:57
|Photo ID:
|6520290
|VIRIN:
|210211-Z-TN401-1095
|Resolution:
|3165x3981
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|DAKOVICA/GJAKOVE, ZZ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Jonathan Perdelwitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
KFOR EOD Soldiers cooperate with MAT Kosovo
LEAVE A COMMENT