    Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 5]

    Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 14, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. Shawna Thieschafer from Anoka, Minn., finished first in the women’s division, with a run time of 21:21, in the Mardi Gras 5K race at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Feb. 14, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 02.14.2021 13:45
    Photo ID: 6520032
    VIRIN: 210214-N-RF885-0065
    Resolution: 1900x2660
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: ANOKA, MN, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    RUN
    Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa
    CJTF-HOA
    CLDJ

