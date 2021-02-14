Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 14, 2021) Defense Logistics Agency Support Team Deputy Commander Ryan Jeffries, from Philadelphia, runs past a base contractor offering water to participants during the Mardi Gras 5K race on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Feb. 14, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

