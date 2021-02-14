Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Maria Tantania, from Los Angeles, and assigned to the Public Works Department, Camp Lemonnier, poses for a photo during the Mardi Gras 5K race on base, Feb. 14, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

