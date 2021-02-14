Mardis Gras 5K at Camp Lemonnier

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Feb. 14, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. Colton Opsahl, left, and 2nd Lt. Benjamin Krage, both assigned to the 2-135th General Support Aviation Battalion, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa, check their watches at the start line of the Mardi Gras 5K race on Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, on Feb. 14, 2021. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Natalia Murillo)

