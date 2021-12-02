Lima Company Pick Up

Drill instructors with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are introduced to their platoon during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. Drill instructors created a chaotic environment to help break down new recruits, before building them back up. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

