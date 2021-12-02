Lima Company Pick Up

New recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are given instructions during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. Recruits were introduced to their drill instructors, and learned their rules and expectations for recruit training. For the first time since it’s opening in 1921, MCRD began integrated training of male and female recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

