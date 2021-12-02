Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lima Company Pick Up [Image 17 of 20]

    Lima Company Pick Up

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Tsunami B. Smith, Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, sits and waits to meet her drill instructors during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. Recruits were introduced to their drill instructors, and learned their rules and expectations for recruit training. For the first time since it’s opening in 1921, MCRD began integrated training of male and female recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 15:30
    Photo ID: 6519749
    VIRIN: 210213-M-CI314-1102
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 403.6 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

