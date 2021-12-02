New recruits with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, move to their racks during pick up at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Feb. 12, 2021. Drill instructors created a chaotic environment to help break down new recruits, before building them back up. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 15:30
|Photo ID:
|6519737
|VIRIN:
|210213-M-CI314-1046
|Resolution:
|2793x4189
|Size:
|285.92 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lima Company Pick Up [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
