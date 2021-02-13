U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, 36th Wing commander, speaks with U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Schmidt, 36th Contingency Response Group commander, his spouse, Julie Schmidt, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Bruner, 36th Contingency Response Group superintendent, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Approximately 2,200 personnel and 97 aircraft were brought together for Cope North 21 with the mission to improve combat readiness and increase interoperability between the U.S. Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force, or Koku-Jietai. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 05:10
|Photo ID:
|6519607
|VIRIN:
|210213-F-HJ106-1020
|Resolution:
|2768x1560
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
