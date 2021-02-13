Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Pranger, speaks with James Adkins, Andersen Civilian Advisory Council vice chairman, in front of an F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 356th Fighter Squadron, Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

