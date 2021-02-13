Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Katie Mueller 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, and his spouse, Sarah Sheffield, walk in front of a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

