Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

U.S. Air Force Col. Joseph Sheffield, 36th Operations Group commander, and his spouse, Sarah Sheffield, walk in front of a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

