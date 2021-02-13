Team Andersen hosts Cope North flight line static display

A U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress assigned to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, sits on the flight line during an Exercise Cope North aircraft static display at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 13, 2021. Cope North is an annual exercise that serves as a keystone event to promote stability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Katie Mueller)

