Tracer rounds light up the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, range on the night of Feb. 12, 2021. Charlie “Cobra” Company infantrymen assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment completed the team live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillsets and to prepare for upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO allied and partner forces operating within the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 04:07 Photo ID: 6519581 VIRIN: 210212-A-WD885-003 Resolution: 4320x2800 Size: 385.56 KB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.