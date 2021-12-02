Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise [Image 2 of 3]

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    Pfc. Ian Balzano, an infantryman assigned to Charlie “Cobra” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fires his M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, range Feb. 12, 2021. Balzano and his company completed a team live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillsets and to prepare for upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO allied and partner forces operating within the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 04:07
    Photo ID: 6519580
    VIRIN: 210212-A-WD885-002
    Resolution: 2470x1522
    Size: 267.38 KB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    Stallions
    2nd Battalion 8th Cavalry Regiment
    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongEurope

