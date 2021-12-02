Pfc. Ian Balzano, an infantryman assigned to Charlie “Cobra” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fires his M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, range Feb. 12, 2021. Balzano and his company completed a team live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillsets and to prepare for upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO allied and partner forces operating within the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2021 04:07
|Photo ID:
|6519580
|VIRIN:
|210212-A-WD885-002
|Resolution:
|2470x1522
|Size:
|267.38 KB
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Hometown:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
