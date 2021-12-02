Pfc. Ian Balzano, an infantryman assigned to Charlie “Cobra” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fires his M249 Squad Automatic Weapon at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, range Feb. 12, 2021. Balzano and his company completed a team live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skillsets and to prepare for upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO allied and partner forces operating within the area. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 04:07 Photo ID: 6519580 VIRIN: 210212-A-WD885-002 Resolution: 2470x1522 Size: 267.38 KB Location: PABRADE, LT Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Charlie "Cobra" Company team live fire exercise [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.