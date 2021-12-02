Infantry dismount Troopers assigned to Charlie “Cobra” Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, fire at the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, range Feb. 12, 2021. “Cobra” Troopers conducted the team live fire exercise to remain sharp in their skill set and to prepare for upcoming joint training with Lithuanian and NATO allied and partner forces. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

