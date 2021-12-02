Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 8 of 12]

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jomark Almazan 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210212-N-DB724-1018 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6519574
    VIRIN: 210212-N-DB724-1018
    Resolution: 4782x3188
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

