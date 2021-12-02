USS America (LHA) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Cosme Zamora, from Compton, Calif., assigned to amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), launches an F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) from the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 Location: EAST CHINA SEA