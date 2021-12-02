Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 4 of 12]

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Flight Operations

    EAST CHINA SEA

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) Executive Officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) Capt. William Snyder, from Wheeling, W. Va., observes flight operations with F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.13.2021 03:41
    Photo ID: 6519570
    VIRIN: 210212-N-BT681-1054
    Resolution: 3721x2481
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    31st MEU
    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit
    FightTonight
    ForgedByTheSea

