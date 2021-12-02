USS America (LHA) Conducts Flight Operations

EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) Executive Officer of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) Capt. William Snyder, from Wheeling, W. Va., observes flight operations with F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

