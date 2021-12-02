210212-N-DB724-1004 EAST CHINA SEA (Feb. 12, 2021) An F-35B Lightning II fighter aircraft assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) takes off from the flight deck of the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, 31st MEU team, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jomark A. Almazan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.13.2021 03:41 Photo ID: 6519572 VIRIN: 210212-N-DB724-1004 Resolution: 4529x3019 Size: 2.01 MB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.