    18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission [Image 4 of 5]

    18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Courtney Herrera, 436th Medical Support Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the new computerized tomography scanner located at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. The CT scanner replaced an outdated scanner in April 2020 to better assist medical examiners with autopsies. AFMES provides the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with comprehensive forensic investigative services, to include forensic pathology, DNA forensics, forensic toxicology and medical mortality surveillance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 23:13
    Photo ID: 6519503
    VIRIN: 210211-F-BO262-3035
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.18 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    18th Air Force
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    436th Airlift Wing
    Armed Forces Medical Examiner System
    Defense Health Agency

