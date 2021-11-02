18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission

Staff Sgt. Courtney Herrera, 436th Medical Support Squadron diagnostic imaging technician, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the new computerized tomography scanner located at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. The CT scanner replaced an outdated scanner in April 2020 to better assist medical examiners with autopsies. AFMES provides the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with comprehensive forensic investigative services, to include forensic pathology, DNA forensics, forensic toxicology and medical mortality surveillance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

