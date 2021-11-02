18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission

Tech. Sgt. Quentin Tubbs, 436th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technician, explains the use of X-rays by EOD personnel during human remains processing to Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. Bickley toured AFMES and experienced firsthand its day-to-day operations and mission. AFMES provides the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with comprehensive forensic investigative services, to include forensic pathology, DNA forensics, forensic toxicology and medical mortality surveillance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

