18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission

Jennifer Vallee, Armed Forces Medical Examiner System chief of public and congressional affairs, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, about the unit’s USS Oklahoma (BB 37) display, which depicts work accomplished by the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory at the AFMES facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. AFMES is the sole Department of Defense DNA laboratory tasked with identifying human remains from current and past conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

