Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, observes DNA samples stored at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System facility on Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb.11, 2021. To date, more than 8 million DNA blood reference cards are kept at the Armed Forces Repository of Specimen Samples for the identification of remains. AFMES provides the Department of Defense and other federal agencies with comprehensive forensic investigative services, to include forensic pathology, DNA forensics, forensic toxicology and medical mortality surveillance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 23:13 Photo ID: 6519504 VIRIN: 210211-F-BO262-3017 Resolution: 3280x4410 Size: 3.97 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th Air Force command chief witnesses AFMES mission [Image 5 of 5], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.