New Space Force Guardians assemble for a group photo on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. The Space Force prepares, organizes, trains, and equips their members to successfully protect U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6519401 VIRIN: 210212-F-YC884-0141 Resolution: 7525x5017 Size: 26.97 MB Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.