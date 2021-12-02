New Space Force Guardians assemble for a group photo on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. The Space Force prepares, organizes, trains, and equips their members to successfully protect U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6519401
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-YC884-0141
|Resolution:
|7525x5017
|Size:
|26.97 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
