Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen, Guardians [Image 7 of 8]

    Airmen, Guardians

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    New Space Force Guardians assemble for a group photo on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. The Space Force prepares, organizes, trains, and equips their members to successfully protect U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 19:39
    Photo ID: 6519401
    VIRIN: 210212-F-YC884-0141
    Resolution: 7525x5017
    Size: 26.97 MB
    Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians
    Airmen, Guardians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Induction
    USSF
    375th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT