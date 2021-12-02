Airmen, Guardians

U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergey Aguryanov, 375th Communications Squadron plans and operations flight chief, leads a group of U.S. Space Force Guardians during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. The Space Force prepares, organizes, trains, and equips their members to successfully protect U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)

Date Taken: 02.12.2021
Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US