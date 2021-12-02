U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergey Aguryanov, 375th Communications Squadron plans and operations flight chief, leads a group of U.S. Space Force Guardians during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. The Space Force prepares, organizes, trains, and equips their members to successfully protect U.S. and allied interests in space. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6519398
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-YC884-0123
|Resolution:
|5940x3960
|Size:
|14.85 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
