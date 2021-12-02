U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergey Aguryanov, 375th Communications Squadron plans and operations flight chief, leads a group of U.S. Space Force Guardians during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. A total of 19 Airmen became Guardians after they participated in the first ever mass U.S. Space Force induction ceremony on Scott. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2021 Date Posted: 02.12.2021 19:39 Photo ID: 6519400 VIRIN: 210212-F-YC884-0131 Resolution: 7752x5168 Size: 29.47 MB Location: SCOTT AFB, IL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.