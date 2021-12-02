Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, Guardians [Image 6 of 8]

    Airmen, Guardians

    SCOTT AFB, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergey Aguryanov, 375th Communications Squadron plans and operations flight chief, leads a group of U.S. Space Force Guardians during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. A total of 19 Airmen became Guardians after they participated in the first ever mass U.S. Space Force induction ceremony on Scott. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)

    VIRIN: 210212-F-YC884-0131
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Induction
    USSF
    375th AMW

