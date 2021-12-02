U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Sergey Aguryanov, 375th Communications Squadron plans and operations flight chief, leads a group of U.S. Space Force Guardians during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. A total of 19 Airmen became Guardians after they participated in the first ever mass U.S. Space Force induction ceremony on Scott. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6519400
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-YC884-0131
|Resolution:
|7752x5168
|Size:
|29.47 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
