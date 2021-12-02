A U.S. Space Force Guardian is aided in updating his uniform with the correct patches of the U.S. Space Force during an induction ceremony on Scott Air Force Base, Ill., Feb. 12, 2021. A total of 19 Airmen became Guardians after they participated in the first ever mass U.S. Space Force induction ceremony on Scott. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jordan Castelan)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 19:39
|Photo ID:
|6519399
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-YC884-0090
|Resolution:
|5938x3959
|Size:
|16.26 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AFB, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen, Guardians [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Jordan Castelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
