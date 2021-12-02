Tech Sgt. Rebecca Porreca, 512th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs
Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the C-5M Super Galaxy isochronal inspection and repair process at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Porreca detailed the cohesiveness between Team Dover’s active-duty Airmen, reservists and civilian employees and highlighted the importance of this synergy to the isochronal inspection mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6519375
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-DA916-1013
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|466.82 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
