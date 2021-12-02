18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock

Tech Sgt. Rebecca Porreca, 512th Maintenance Squadron crew chief, briefs

Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the C-5M Super Galaxy isochronal inspection and repair process at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. Porreca detailed the cohesiveness between Team Dover’s active-duty Airmen, reservists and civilian employees and highlighted the importance of this synergy to the isochronal inspection mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

