John Grein, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection dock chief, briefs
Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the C-5M Super Galaxy inspection and repair process
at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The ISO dock at Dover AFB is the only maintenance dock in the Air Force capable of performing maintenance steering group-3 major inspections of C-5M aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6519372
|VIRIN:
|210212-F-DA916-1002
|Resolution:
|2700x1800
|Size:
|513.41 KB
|Location:
|DOVER, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT