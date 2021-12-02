Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock [Image 3 of 5]

    18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, greets a pair of Team Dover Airmen from the 436th Maintenance Squadron working on the tail of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. The ISO dock at Dover AFB is the only maintenance dock in the Air Force capable of performing maintenance steering group-3 major inspections of C-5M aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 17:48
    Photo ID: 6519376
    VIRIN: 210212-F-DA916-1029
    Resolution: 2700x1800
    Size: 606.91 KB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock [Image 5 of 5], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    AMC
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    Space Force

