18 AF CCC Visits Dover ISO Dock

Master Sgt. Adam Padoll, 436th Maintenance Squadron isochronal inspection dock chief, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Chad Bickley, 18th Air Force command chief, on the tail stand operation at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 12, 2021. A major isochronal inspection takes approximately 55 days and more than 100 maintainers may be working on the aircraft at any given time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

