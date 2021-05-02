USSF Swearing-in Ceremony

Airman 1st Class Caleb E. Cirre, 607th Air Control Squadron cyber transport systems specialist, poses with the U.S. Space Force flag after a ceremonial swear-in, Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This ceremony officially ends his service in the Air Force, transferring him to the U.S. Space Force. This makes Cirre one of the first Guardians to join the newest branch of service, which was created on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)

