    USSF Swearing-in Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    USSF Swearing-in Ceremony

    LUKE AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 607th Air Control Squadron recite the Oath of Office during a ceremonial swear-in, Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This ceremony officially ends their service in the Air Force, transferring them to the U.S. Space Force. This interservice transfer ceremony marks the final step in a nine-month process for these Airmen to become Guardians. These members will become some of the first Guardians to join the newest branch of service, which was created on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 18:06
    Photo ID: 6519370
    VIRIN: 210205-F-XS817-1019
    Resolution: 7430x4379
    Size: 2.34 MB
    Location: LUKE AFB, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USSF Swearing-in Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Caleb Butler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    military
    AETC

