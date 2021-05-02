USSF Swearing-in Ceremony

Members from the 607th Air Control Squadron recite the Oath of Office during a ceremonial swear-in, Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This ceremony officially ends their service in the Air Force, transferring them to the U.S. Space Force. This interservice transfer ceremony marks the final step in a nine-month process for these Airmen to become Guardians. These members will become some of the first Guardians to join the newest branch of service, which was created on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)

