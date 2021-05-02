USSF Swearing-in Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler | Members from the 607th Air Control Squadron recite the Oath of Office during a...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Caleb Butler | Members from the 607th Air Control Squadron recite the Oath of Office during a ceremonial swear-in, Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This ceremony officially ends their service in the Air Force, transferring them to the U.S. Space Force. This interservice transfer ceremony marks the final step in a nine-month process for these Airmen to become Guardians. These members will become some of the first Guardians to join the newest branch of service, which was created on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler) see less | View Image Page

From ‘Always Ready’ to ‘Always Above’, Airmen from the 607th Air Control Squadron participated in an inter-service transfer that moved them from the United States Air Force into the United States Space Force Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona.



The ceremony marks the final step in a nine-month process for seven Airmen to become Guardians.



On May 1, 2020, the Air Force Personnel Center directly emailed all personnel who were within an eligible Air Force Specialty Code announcing the transfer application window was open, directing them to an online process to submit their application.



“I was told that I was eligible to transfer to the [Space Force] in technical school,” said Airman 1st Class Caleb E. Cirre, 607th Air Control Squadron cyber transport systems specialist. “My supervisors not only encouraged me to apply, but they helped me through the process.”



According to Cirre, transferring between branches was a bit unnerving, especially so early in his Air Force career.



“I was unsure whether I would accept my transfer invitation,” said, Cirre. “But, I believe joining the Space Force will be a positive step in my military career, as well as my personal life. Taking that first step forward out of your comfort zone is all it takes to achieve something great.”



Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Shuck, 607th Air Control Squadron cyber transport systems specialist, explains though he is signing a new contract with a different branch, he believes this is just the next stage of progression for his time in service.



“I don’t feel like I’m leaving the Air Force, in the slightest,” said Shuck “April 2021 would have made it ten years in the Air Force, and I’m not leaving any of it behind, I’m bringing it with me. The good and the bad will be brought to the table as lessons learned so that the Space Force can move forward.”



Shuck spoke on the excitement of helping to lay the foundation of this new branch.

“I’ve always been in love with space and how it’s really the next step in human exploration,” said Shuck. “It’s truly a unique opportunity to not only step into a boyhood dream but be a part of something really historic.”



Shuck explained Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger Towberman was a crucial motivator on his decision to accept this opportunity.



“Chief Towberman has been very open and frank that we will be building a new force from the ground up, that we will be not just filling a role but creating it,” said Shuck. “I’d say the sky is the limit but it’s the Space Force so there really isn’t a limit anymore.”



According to an FAQ posted on the USSF website, “the Space Force will evaluate the need for more transfer opportunities after [this] initial transfer process is complete.”



“Keep an eye on the news for information and MyPers for your eligibility opportunity,” said Shuck. “Be proactive. If you want it, go get it. Don’t wait for it.”



For more information on transferring to the Space Force, visit https://www.spaceforce.mil/Transfer/.