USSF Swearing-in Ceremony

Senior Airman Kaivon Webb, 607th Air Control Squadron cyber transport systems specialist, prepares to recite the Oath of Office during a ceremonial swear-in, Feb. 5, 2021, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. This ceremony officially ends his service in the Air Force, transferring them to the U.S. Space Force. This makes Webb one of the first Guardians to join the newest branch of service, which was created on Dec. 20, 2019. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Caleb F. Butler)

