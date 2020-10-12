A Chiniak student holds gifts in a red bag during the annual Santa to the Villages event in Chiniak, Alaska, Dec. 10, 2020.
Every December, Coast Guard helicopters carry teams of Santas and elves to seven communities on the island of Kodiak - Ouzinkie, Port Lions, Ahkiok, Karluk, Chiniak and Larsen Bay.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6519226
|VIRIN:
|201210-G-AE983-245
|Resolution:
|2358x1528
|Size:
|490.99 KB
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic
LEAVE A COMMENT