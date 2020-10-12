Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 8 of 9]

    Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Chiniak student holds gifts in a red bag during the annual Santa to the Villages event in Chiniak, Alaska, Dec. 10, 2020.

    Every December, Coast Guard helicopters carry teams of Santas and elves to seven communities on the island of Kodiak - Ouzinkie, Port Lions, Ahkiok, Karluk, Chiniak and Larsen Bay.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6519226
    VIRIN: 201210-G-AE983-245
    Resolution: 2358x1528
    Size: 490.99 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska's Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska&rsquo;s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

    Santa Clause
    Coast Guard
    Base Kodiak
    Santa to the Villages
    Spouse's Association of Kodiak
    Alaskan villages

