Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Students and educators from Chiniak School wave to Santa while he flies with a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew aboard an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter, Dec. 10, 2020.



Santa to the Villages has been part of Base Kodiak’s holiday tradition since 1974 when a Coast Guard pilot noticed the children in Kodiak’s remote villages had limited opportunities to interact with Santa and receive gifts.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

