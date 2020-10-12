Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska's Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

    Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A family holds bags of gifts and treats given to them by Santa (a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aviator) and distributed by the local Chiniak school district personnel during the annual Santa to the Villages event, Dec. 10, 2020.

    Santa to the Villages has been part of Base Kodiak’s holiday tradition since 1974 when a Coast Guard pilot noticed the children in Kodiak’s remote villages had limited opportunities to interact with Santa and receive gifts.

    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2020
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 15:41
    Photo ID: 6519223
    VIRIN: 201210-G-AE983-849
    Resolution: 1396x892
    Size: 269.59 KB
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Ali Blackburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Santa Clause
    Coast Guard
    Base Kodiak
    Santa to the Villages
    Alaskan villages
    Kodiak Spouse's Association

