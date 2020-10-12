Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

A family holds bags of gifts and treats given to them by Santa (a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aviator) and distributed by the local Chiniak school district personnel during the annual Santa to the Villages event, Dec. 10, 2020.



Santa to the Villages has been part of Base Kodiak’s holiday tradition since 1974 when a Coast Guard pilot noticed the children in Kodiak’s remote villages had limited opportunities to interact with Santa and receive gifts.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

Date Taken: 12.10.2020 Date Posted: 02.12.2021