Alaska’s Santa to the Villages tradition lives on amidst COVID-19 pandemic

A family holds bags of gifts and treats given to them by Santa (a Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aviator) and distributed by the local Chiniak school district personnel during the annual Santa to the Villages event, Dec. 10, 2020.



Every December, Coast Guard helicopters carry teams of Santas and elves to seven communities on the island of Kodiak - Ouzinkie, Port Lions, Ahkiok, Karluk, Chiniak and Larsen Bay.



U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn.

