USS North Dakota Change of Command

210212-N-GR655-084 GROTON, Conn. (February 12, 2021) – Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III, left, commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784), Capt. Andrew Miller, center, commodore for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, and Capt. Mark Robinson, right, North Dakota’s former commanding officer, pose for a photo following a closed-door change-of-command ceremony on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Feb. 12. North Dakota and crew operate under SUBRON FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

