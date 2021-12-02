USS North Dakota Change of Command

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten  

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    GROTON, Conn. (February 12, 2021) – Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III, left, delivers remarks during a closed-door change-of-command ceremony for the Virginia-class submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784) onboard Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Feb. 12. Edmonson relieved Capt. Mark Robinson, center, as commanding officer as Capt. Andrew Miller, right, commodore for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, presides over the ceremony. North Dakota and crew operate under SUBRON FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED)

    USS North Dakota welcomes new skipper

    USS North Dakota (SSN 784)

