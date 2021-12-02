USS North Dakota welcomes new skipper

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 210212-N-GR655-056 GROTON, Conn. (February 12, 2021) – Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III,...... read more read more Photo By Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten | 210212-N-GR655-056 GROTON, Conn. (February 12, 2021) – Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III, right, relieves Capt. Mark Robinson, left, as commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine USS North Dakota (SSN 784) during a closed-door change-of-command ceremony on board Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn., Feb. 12. Capt. Andrew Miller, center, commodore for Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, presided over the ceremony. North Dakota and crew operate under SUBRON FOUR whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Petty Officer Joshua Karsten/RELEASED) see less | View Image Page

GROTON, Conn. – The USS North Dakota (SSN 784) conducted a closed-door change of command ceremony at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Friday, Feb. 12.



Cmdr. Robert Edmonson III relieved Capt. Mark Robinson as commanding officer of the Virginia-class submarine during the event, which was limited in capacity due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.



Capt. Andrew Miller, commodore of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) FOUR, presided over the ceremony.



“Captain Robinson has established a true legacy on North Dakota with his team completing two six-month European Command deployments that were vital to national security, helping to build the next generation of submarine warfighters,” Miller said.



Outgoing skipper Robinson, who assumed command of North Dakota in November 2017, praised the crew in his remarks saying, “I am convinced you are the best crew in the Navy.”



“Be proud of what you've become, but now we need to pass the spirit of North Dakota on to the next generation of Sailors,” Robinson said.



Robinson also spoke of his tour saying, “our specific accomplishments can't be bragged about in a public forum, but ever more importantly, our accomplishments are the Sailors we've trained.”



“This was the best experience I've had in the Navy,” Robinson added. “This tour, this crew made every sacrifice I've made for the Navy over the last 25 years well worth it.”



Edmonson congratulated his predecessor, stating he is, “honored to serve this bold and courageous crew.”



“Their accomplishments inspire me,” Edmonson said. “I'm excited for the North Dakota family I've gained, the challenges we will face, and the successes we will celebrate together.”



Robinson, a native of Greenwood Village, Colo., graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2000 and attended Navy Diver, Nuclear Power and Submarine Training. Previous tours include the USS Connecticut (SSN 22), USS New Hampshire, and an executive officer tour aboard USS Hawaii (SSN 776).



Edmonson, a native of Jackson, Calif., enlisted in the Navy in 1997 and qualified in submarines on the USS La Jolla (SSN 701). He earned his commission via the Nuclear Enlisted Commission Program in 2003 and holds a bachelor’s degree in Nuclear Engineering and master’s in applied physics. Previous tours include the USS Chicago (SSN 721), USS Wyoming (SSBN 742), USS City of Corpus Christi (SSN 705), and an executive officer tour aboard the USS Santa Fe (SSN 763).



North Dakota, commissioned in October 2014, is the second Navy vessel named for the U.S. state of North Dakota - the first being WWI battleship USS North Dakota (BB-29) – and is homeported in Groton, Conn.



North Dakota and crew operate under SUBRON 4 whose primary mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe.