Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) crewmembers interdicted a 25-foot vessel with two suspected smugglers and over 660 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean waters Jan. 24, 2021. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF). (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

