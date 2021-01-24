Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 4 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) crewmembers interdicted a 25-foot vessel with two suspected smugglers and over 660 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean waters Jan. 24, 2021. The interdiction was the result of multi-agency efforts in support of U.S. Southern Command's enhanced counter-narcotics operations in the Western Hemisphere, the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) and High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) programs, and the Caribbean Corridor Strike Force (CCSF). (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6518535
    VIRIN: 210124-G-G0107-2000
    Resolution: 1077x808
    Size: 190.89 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Mohawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT