Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    PANAMA

    02.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew and two Panamanian law enforcement officers exchange gifts off Panamanian waters, Feb. 11, 2021. Mohawk conducted joint at-sea operations with embarked Panamanian law enforcement officers to detect, deter, and interdict vessels engaged in Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Panama. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6518533
    VIRIN: 210211-G-G0107-2000
    Resolution: 4129x2935
    Size: 1.81 MB
    Location: PA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Mohawk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT