Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) crew and two Panamanian law enforcement officers exchange gifts off Panamanian waters, Feb. 11, 2021. Mohawk conducted joint at-sea operations with embarked Panamanian law enforcement officers to detect, deter, and interdict vessels engaged in Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing within the Exclusive Economic Zone of Panama. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2021 07:48
|Photo ID:
|6518533
|VIRIN:
|210211-G-G0107-2000
|Resolution:
|4129x2935
|Size:
|1.81 MB
|Location:
|PA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
