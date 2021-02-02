Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 1 of 4]

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.02.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) boarding team seized approximately 1,220 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean waters Feb. 2, 2021. Mohawk conducted a joint operation with Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WPC 115) embarked with a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron to interdict a 25-foot vessel with three suspected smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2021
    Date Posted: 02.12.2021 07:48
    Photo ID: 6518532
    VIRIN: 210202-G-G0107-2001
    Resolution: 1121x748
    Size: 220.63 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs
    Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Mohawk
    HITRON
    Thetis

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT