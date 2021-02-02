Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk crew returns to Key West after interdicting $69 million in drugs

Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk (WMEC 913) boarding team seized approximately 1,220 pounds of cocaine in Caribbean waters Feb. 2, 2021. Mohawk conducted a joint operation with Coast Guard Cutter Thetis (WPC 115) embarked with a Helicopter Interdiction Tactical Squadron to interdict a 25-foot vessel with three suspected smugglers. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|02.02.2021
|02.12.2021 07:48
|6518534
|210202-G-G0107-2000
|368x247
|35.23 KB
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|3
|0
