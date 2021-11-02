Coast Guard National Strike Force assists Oklahoma with vaccine distribution efforts

Sapulpa, Okla. – Lt. j.g. Linda Li, assigned to the Coast Guard Incident Management Assist Team, enters data into her phone during a vaccine distribution site assessment in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, Feb. 11, 2021. The Coast Guard's National Strike Force teams deployed to Oklahoma in support of efforts organized by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Health and Human Services, and state, territorial, tribal health officials that support national goals for COVID-19 health and safety and vaccine distribution. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jetta Disco.

